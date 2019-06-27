LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit has developed a virtual tour that simulates the experience of dementia.
Second Wind Dreams' aim is to alter the perception of aging and offer sensitivity training and educational programs related to mental impairment for professionals, caregivers and family members.
"Dementia is an umbrella term. It's a syndrome which means a loss of brain function due to the death of brain cells for any number of reasons," Clinical Manager Melora Jackson said. "Alzheimer's is the most common type. There’s several other types of dementia."
The program has had about three million participants from 20 countries.
Participants' senses are dulled with various gear including gloves, goggles and ear muffs.
WARNING SIGNS
- Getting lost in familiar places
- Becoming more withdrawn
- Forgetting daily activities
- Confusion, dimmed senses
Check out the video above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.