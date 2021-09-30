LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local woman running a nonprofit rescue out of her house needs to rehome nearly a dozen kittens before she is hit with HOA fines.
Kristina Gebers started Kindred Kitten Rescue in early August. The state-certified nonprofit helps socialize semi-feral kittens in a cage-free environment, before placing them in a forever home.
Gebers said she has until Sunday to find 10 kittens a new home. She's concerned she'll face hundreds of dollars in fines, if she doesn't.
"I would prefer to take my time and find them the perfect home, so instead I’m rushed, and I’m rushed so we don’t start receiving violations, which could be $100 to $500 a day," Gebers said.
She doesn't believe she is violating any HOA rules since Kindred Kittens Rescue is not a for-profit business.
Gebers is very vocal on social media about her organization, and believes another rescue group could have reported her to the association.
"I do believe that there are unfortunately other rescue out there that don’t like my message and are completely okay with kittens in cages, and I believe they are behind this, and tipped the board off."
Rather than face fines or fight back, Gebers is moving - another reason she has to find new, permanent homes for her rescues by Sunday.
"If I place them with another rescue, it would disrupt their progress. What I’ve always wanted to do was have them move from us into their forever family."
Anyone interested in adopting a kitten can call Kristina Gebers at (702) 927-6402 or email kristina@kindredkittenrescue.org.
Kindred Kitten Rescue follows a thorough application process and at-home visit. There is a $200 adoption fee that will go towards medical bills, food, and kitten litter for kittens Geber rescues at her new location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.