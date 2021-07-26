LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit is working to get people essential items that might be difficult to access for homeless and unhoused people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foundation for Recovery is a nonprofit that helps people dealing with substance addiction. Tina Fennel with the organization said because of the pandemic, many people are more isolated and turn to drugs to cope.
Fennel said that this can put people in situations where they lose their homes, and need help securing essential items. The nonprofit is offering free hygiene kits and showers for people who need it.
"It's hot in Vegas," Fennel said. They're living in tunnels, they're living out on the streets. They have no where to turn to. They take a shower, get clean and feel like a new person."
The hot shower truck is at 4800 Alpine Place Mondays from 1:30p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to receive gently used clothing as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.