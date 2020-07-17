LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Before the pandemic, Bellamy Pasucci split her time between Las Vegas and Arizona to receive care for her two-year-old son, Jonathan, who has down syndrome.
“He’s just an awesome fighter and he’s just a miracle baby,” said Pasucci. “And I’m so lucky to be his mom.”
Pasucci said COVID-19 changed the way their family lives. Her son has undergone extensive surgeries and the virus could be fatal for Jonathan. Plans to enroll Jonathan in PRE-K programs were put on halt and Pasucci had to find another way to further her son’s education.
“I really more than anything want him to be in an integrated positive classroom because the studies show and I know from research with children with down syndrome thrive on being in an inclusive positive environment,” said Pasucci. “But it’s just not at the right time with COVID.”
She turned to Gigi’s Playhouse instead. A nonprofit that offers free education and therapy-based
programs to help children and adults with down syndrome.
"It's completely free. Birth through adulthood,” said Mallory Levins, who is trying to open Gigi’s Playhouse in southern Nevada. “It's access to quality, therapeutic services and social experiences for kids with down syndrome of all ages."
Gigi’s has several locations throughout the U.S. The nonprofit is still fundraising the necessary $250k needed to open in 2021. After the pandemic however, Gigi’s had to take its programs virtual. Now valley residents can partake in the free programs online.
"Prior to the pandemic hitting and us having virtual programming, Las Vegas families would have to wait for our facility to open to access Gigi's programming,” said Levins. “But now we're able to access it in the virtual setting it's almost like we're getting a taste of what it will be like when our facility opens."
Pasucci said the programs have been a game changer for at-home learning.
"To our family, it's been a life-saver,” she said. “I love my son. He’s a miracle. I’ll do whatever I can to make it better for him.”
For information on how to access Gigi’s resources, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.