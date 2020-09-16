LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A martial arts nonprofit in Las Vegas is providing an outlet to release stress at a very affordable price.
Shoshinkan Martial Arts is offering free lessons for all ages. They rely on volunteer instructors, donations, and a pay-what-you-can system to keep the lights on.
The dojo has seen a rise in interest connected to distance learning and health advisories to stay inside and isolate. One representative said that the organization has welcomed first responders, military members and young kids into its martial arts programming.
