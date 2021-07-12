LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families who can show proof of financial hardship are eligible for a scholarship to help with the cost of Clark County summer day camps.
The county charges $20 per day per child for summer day camps at several community centers throughout the valley. The day camps run Monday through Friday.
The Economic Opportunity Board is offering scholarships that would provide $80 per week or $16 per day per child. Families must contact the community centers directly to inquire about applying:
- Pearson Community Center (702) 455-1220
- Walnut Community Center (702) 455-8402
- Whitney Recreation Center (702) 455-7576
- Logandale Recreation Center (702) 398-7480
- Desert Breeze Community Center (702) 455-8334
- Paradise Recreation Center (702) 455-7513
Questions also can be emailed to summercamp@eobcapsnv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.