LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nonprofit that helps the homeless in Las Vegas gave away around 1,000 turkeys to the public on Thursday, with more to come on Saturday.
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission plans to give away a total of 2,500 turkeys, each complete with sides typically seen on a Thanksgiving table -- mashed potato and stuffing mix, gravy, canned corn, peas and green bean --distributed on a first-come-first-served basis via drive thru.
The nonprofit says individuals and families can drive through only once. Volunteers laced turkeys and bags of trimming directly in the trunks of cars.
The rest of the turkeys will be given away on Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon or until supplies last at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission at 480 West Bonanza Road.
