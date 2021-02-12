LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some kids have been cooped in during the pandemic and that's leading to some of them getting in trouble.
The local nonprofit Project REAL is working with kids most at risk of beginning a life of crime. In most cases, kids head down a path without even knowing it.
Children in middle school are some of the targeted age groups, according to Project REAL.
"Small crimes like breaking mailboxes, small crimes like graffiti , even playing with fire can lead to potentially huge legal consequences for these students," said Mike Kamer, Senior Director of Project REAL. "They just think they’re having a good time breaking into an abandoned house let’s say, nobody is getting hurt and then they are facing criminal trespassing charges or some juvenile court consequence. We just want to avoid that."
The goal of Project REAL is to reduces crime, protect students' futures and make Nevada safer for everyone. They do this by having conversations with kids about laws, the consequences of breaking laws, constitutional rights and how to exercise those rights.
For more information visit http://projectrealnv.org.
