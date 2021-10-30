LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will have a Sunday Sale to benefit homeless cats.
The sale is scheduled for Nov. 7, offering donated items for sale. Pet gifts, supplies, art and interior decorations, and other household items will be for sale.
Proceeds will cover non-routine medical care for cats who need more than basic wellness exams.
The Sunday Sale will take place in the parking lot of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, 2675 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Those who wish to donate items for the sale can call 702-329-9771 to determine what items are being accepted and when they may be delivered. Minimal storage and staffing means donors may not be accommodated if they drop off without prior arrangement.
For more information, visit homewardboundcats.org or call 702-319-9771.
