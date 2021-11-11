LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of people showed up for this year's Veterans Day parade in downtown Las Vegas, both to watch and to march, including veteran Peter Guidry.
"It was a horrible experience leaving the military," Guidry said. "I was physically ill. I was medically retired."
Guidry served six years in the Air Force.
"Went through a lot of hell," Guidry said. "And I needed to fond a solution or I would take my own life."
Guidry and his wife, Kelley, met in the service. She remembers the time they got out all too well. He was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety.
"This person that means the world to me is thinking about taking himself out and I had no idea," Kelley said. "And it was just such a reality check for me."
Medical professionals suggested Peter take up biking on a specialized bike and it made a world of a difference.
"After a couple of months, he was talking to doctors and lawyers that lived in our building," Kelley said. "'Hey Stu! Steve! Lance!' And this is someone who barely talked to me."
The couple then decided to start the nonprofit Forgotten Not Gone. It gives other veterans the opportunity to bike and get the same help Peter desperately needed. They get the support, friendship and the exercise they received during active duty.
"When you get out of the military, you lack a purpose. A mission," Kelley said. "It's been much more of a blessing to us than it has been to give back to other veterans."
"When I got the actual help, I stopped being embarrassed that I needed the help," Guidry said. "Now I'm living life on purpose."
If you are a veteran and interested in riding with the group, click here: https://forgottennotgone.org
