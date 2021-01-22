LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit is helping a dog who is struggling with health issues after her owner died from complications of COVID-19.
Bella, an 8-year-old small Schnauzer mix, was surrendered to Heaven Can Wait Animal Society after her owner passed away. The organization's medical staff have diagnosed Bella with severe bladder stones and say urgent, lifesaving surgery is required for her to survive. She is scheduled to receive the surgery on Friday.
Despite her losing her owner and moving homes, Bella has been nothing but sweet and affectionate and would make a great addition to any family, staff say. The nonprofit took Bella in through its "Pups on Parole" program to save dogs who are considered to have increased risk of being euthanized in shelters.
Heaven Can Wait is collecting donations to help pay for Bella's treatment. Those who are interested can donate at hcws.org/donate, and follow Bella’s progress on the organization's social media.
