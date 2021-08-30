LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit for homeless youth will start its annual coat and sock drive on Labor Day Weekend, collecting warm clothes for needy high school students in Clark County.
Starting Friday, Sept. 3, people can drop of donations of used socks, new and gently used coats in donations bins at Lee Canyon or at REI Boca Park, REI Henderson and at Powder and Sun (4555 S. Fort Apache Rd.). The drive will conclude on Nov. 20.
The Lee Canyon lodge will also be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Project 150 is a local nonprofit that focuses on helping homeless youth in Clark County. Executive Director Kelli Kristo said in a statement that the pandemic has exacerbated the issue of youth homelessness.
"This year, the need for support is greater than ever,” says Kristo. “We are coming off a very challenging year, and with so many families experiencing financial shortfalls and uncertainty this upcoming winter season, we want to ensure a level of comfort and security for these students.”
More information about Project 150 and how to help is available on their website: https://www.project150.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.