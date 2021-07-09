LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas organization is celebrating a new milestone of 110 beds delivered to kids in need.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) builds and delivers beds to children across the nation. The Las Vegas chapter just recently delivered its 110th bed. It comes as officials say they're seeing a rise in need for beds in southern Nevada, due to the economic issues caused by the pandemic.
Chris McDowell, the co-president of SHP Las Vegas, estimates that there are at least 8,000 kids in the area who need a bed.
"From a growth and an educational standpoint, it's really imperative for those children to get a good nights sleep. And if you've ever slept on the floor, you know it's not comfortable. And a lot of these families just don't have a choice. So, giving them that opportunity to have something to call their own, it lifts them and it's a good thing," said McDowell.
The group paused operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but resumed in May 2021. Since the restart, the organization has delivered 41 beds. Their goal is to give out 200 beds by the end of the year.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has about 60 beds ready for delivery. If you know a child in need, or would like to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.