LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas nightlife scene will see a bit of a shake-up as Tao Group Hospitality announced Wednesday that it has acquired Hakkasan Group.
According to a news release, the acquisition will create "a premium hospitality powerhouse that includes a global portfolio of brands and properties with significant potential for future growth."
The release notes that the the newly combined company operates 61 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in 22 markets across five continents. The venues include Tao Group Hospitality’s Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, Cathédrale and Koma brands, as well as Hakkasan Group’s Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Omnia, Ling Ling, Jewel and Casa Calavera brands, among many others.
As part of the merger, Hakkasan Group’s executive team will continue to run day-to-day operations for the Hakkasan properties under the direction of Tao Group Hospitality, led by co-CEOs Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss.
“Hakkasan Group is a strong strategic fit with a venue portfolio that not only expands our U.S. presence, but gives us an important foothold in key global destinations. Over the last 20 years, Hakkasan Group has built some of the most successful brands in the hospitality industry. This partnership provides a tremendous platform to use our combined scale to create new opportunities that drive value," Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO Noah Tepperberg said in the statement.
