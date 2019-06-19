LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of people in neighborhoods surrounding the Las Vegas National Golf Course said coyotes have been terrorizing their animals.
Experts from the Nevada Department of Wildlife said coyotes thrive in urban environments because there’s plenty of food and very few predators.
Golf courses serve as an oasis for wildlife in the Mojave Desert. The grass attracts insects and small varmints. There’s usually fresh water for drinking, birds and fish.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife said it’s perfect territory for scavengers like coyotes. But when there’s nothing left to eat they’ll start searching elsewhere and often times their paths cross with humans.
One neighbor said she had to defend her own dogs with a shovel when a coyote climbed over her fence and attacked. At least two more of her neighbors have also had pets either attacked or killed in recent months.
The Department of Wildlife said there’s no simple solution. You’re allowed to kill coyotes but not discharge a firearm in town. They recommend making your living space as undesirable as possible for coyotes — don’t keep things like food and water in your backyard. They also said to make sure you’re with your animals at all times when outside.
