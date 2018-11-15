LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native, 48-year-old Jesus Fernandez, was one of the first people confirmed dead from the Camp Fire in Northern California.
Fernandez's son, Zack, said his dad moved to Butte County, Calif. about six years ago. To his friends and family he was known as 'Zeus.'
“He was very important to people and people were important to him, he cared about people and if anybody needed help he'd help them with whatever they needed,” Zack said.
Last weekend, Jesus's friends reached out to Zack. They were worried because they hadn't heard from him after the Camp Fire burned their small town of Concow.
Zack called and messaged his dad, butsaid he didn't hear back. On Monday, he got a call from the coroner.
"As soon as I got that phone call I dropped to my knees I couldn't believe it,” Zack said.
He was surprised how quickly the Camp Fire spread, leaving homeowners like his dad little time to escape.
"I feel like my dad didn't have any forewarning and it just caught him by surprise,” he said.
Friends think Zeus may have been trying to save his German Shepherd, King, who's still missing.
"They were inseparable, they loved each other, the dog went everywhere that he went," Zack said.
The last time they talked on the phone, Zeus told his son he was planning to visit him in a couple weeks.
Now, Zack is trying to cope with the loss of his dad and best friend.
"Me and my father were really close, we were best friends, we'd talk about anything and everything," he said. "It's hard to believe that he's gone and I don't have that best friend anymore."
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Zack to bring his dad back to Las Vegas so Zeus can be buried next to his parents.
