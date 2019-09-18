LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were searching for two nail salon customers whose attack left both salon owners in the hospital.
Police got a call on Tuesday evening to the gLee Nail Lounge on Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue. The owners, 68-year-old Leesa Fujita and 76-year-old George Fujita, confronted a female customer after they said she paid with a counterfeit $20 bill.
"I discovered the $20 bill was a fake. So we took it back to the customer where they were sitting. They denied everything," said George.
The female customer had a man with her. The Fujitas said they asked the two people for another form of payment, but when they refused, the Fujitas decided to call police. Surveillance footage shows the couple trying to leave the salon and George trying to stop them. He’s visibly thrown by the woman into a nearby table.
“All I know is that I fell and ended up on the floor,” said George who was treated at the hospital for several cuts and bruises. "I'm just glad it wasn't worse."
Leesa said she saw her husband bleeding on the floor and decided to fight the woman who had pushed him.
"I see my husband lying on the floor and bleeding. That's a good man. He helped a lot of people too. I see my husband and that's why I grabbed the girl's hair," said Leesa.
Security footage shows the two struggling and the woman punching Leesa in the head. The man with her stomps on Leesa's face before leaving. Leesa was treated in the ICU with a brain bleed.
The family told FOX5 they wanted to confront the couple because they became tired of customers using counterfeit dollars or running out on a bill.
"Customers coming in say they're waiting for a boyfriend, waiting for somebody. Left my purse in the car. I need to go get it. They go the car, they take off. They run. A lot of customers do that,” said Dion Awang, Leesa’s daughter.
Metro Police said they are treating this investigation as a felony robbery. More charges could follow. They’re still looking for the two people in the security footage.
“I just hope this doesn’t happen again, but I think that might be too high of a hope,” said George.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
