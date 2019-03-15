LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Muslim community came together to mourn the loss of 49 people killed inside two New Zealand mosques.
On Friday, a holy day in Islam, Muslims and supporters of the faith gathered together in the Islamic Center of Nevada mosque and prayed.
“All Muslims are feeling the loss all over the world,” said Dr. Mohammad Shafi, member of the Islamic Center of Nevada. “Remembering the lost people and we’re making a special prayer that God gives the family patience in these difficult times.”
The massacre sparked concerns for Muslims around the globe and even in Las Vegas. In response, Metro Police stationed officers outside of mosques across the valley.
“They are all scared,” said Dr. Bashir Chowdry, a member of the Islamic Center of Nevada. “They are wondering what is a safe place anymore? Is it the church? Is to the Mosque? A Synagogue? Schools? What is a safe place anymore?”
People from across the globe are donating to families affected by the massacre through a Givealittle campaign. They’ve raised more than $1 million.
