HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Legacy Traditional School in Las Vegas is teaching the next generation of performers all about the arts and more.
The program encourages students between grades three and eight to expand their passion for music and performance through a variety of elective classes.
Unlike most programs, it's tailored to teach basic fundamentals of music.
"Coming into seventh grade, we have tons of work and homework so this period is 55 minutes where I can decompress and start my morning," student Alexis Long said.
As the students move on to another grade level, they take more advanced capstone classes like choir and musical theater.
Mozart Performing Arts Program students said the classes go beyond just singing.
"I've always really wanted to do acting since I was 6, but this class is really helping me get out there because I used to have stage fright," Dean Withem said.
"We were all pretty shy and didn't want to sing out loud, but Mr. Erickson made us get up and pushed us forward to sing louder or to project more ... it has helped me a lot and I think it has helped most of us all," Rebecca Arnold said.
A number of students have been able to gain more self confidence through these program. Music instructor Mike Erickson said creating a family or an ensemble is what helps these students grow.
"When you see the students progress and when you see them band together its really magical. Getting them out of that shell, turning that nervous energy into excited anticipated energy, and letting that really filter into your performance," Erickson said.
Both Withem and Long said the program has helped their passion for the arts grow. They both aspire to continue in the performing arts in high school.
"You really kind of just let yourself go, and do whatever it takes to have fun," Withem said.
Legacy Traditional Schools have 15 campuses around Nevada and Arizona, with the Mozart Performing Arts Program.
'I'm surrounded by friends who care about me, so i have gotten confident and I'm not afraid to sing in front of other people. or act in front of other people or anything," Withem said.
As for any student who aspires to grow in the arts, the Mozart students all have a massage on how they can leave their legacy: "Try new things because trying new things can help you find a passion that you can really enjoy and go for it," Long said.
