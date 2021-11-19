LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are looking for a new way to see Vegas, there is a brand-new tour for tourists and locals alike.
Las Vegas Movie Tours showcases the many times Hollywood has come to Sin City, all from a tour bus. They want to be known as a “theater on wheels.”
The new tour is the brainchild of 15 year film industry veteran Christopher Ramirez.
“Informationally we pack the script with a ton of information you will learn,” Ramirez told FOX5.
Local actors dressed in character serve as tour guides not only through the streets of Vegas, but also through its rich film history including movies like Casino, Austin Powers, Mars Attacks and Showgirls.
For 70 years, filmmakers have come to this desert destination creating more than 200 movies and TV shows and just some of them, about 100 are packed into the hour-long tour.
The tours departing from Caesars Palace every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Tour price is $89, with discounts for Nevada locals and active military service members. Learn more at lvmovietours.com
You can use the discount code LVMT4 FOR $10 OFF.
