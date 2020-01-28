LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Lakers fans are gathering on Friday at a local movie theater to honor NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Eclipse Theaters in downtown Las Vegas is hosting basketball fans on Friday evening to gather together and watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game.

Prior to the start of the game, fans are invited to honor Bryant's life and legacy by sharing stories of the basketball great. There will also be a moment of silence.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, California.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. 3rd Street, and admission is free.