LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of transportation is urging motorists to avoid portions of the freeway as NASCAR weekend kicks off in Las Vegas.
Motorists should plan to use alternate routes during the South Point 400 weekend, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 16.
“We expect heavy traffic delays along northern Interstate 15 during NASCAR weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. If travel through the area is unavoidable, plan accordingly and budget additional time to reach your destination.”
According to NDOT, an estimated 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 people are expected for race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, located on 7000 N Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base.
For the latest traffic updates, tune into KBAD AM-920 or visit www.nvroads.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.