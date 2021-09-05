LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a FedEx delivery truck on Saturday afternoon.
About 4 p.m. on Sept .4, police were called to Lake Mead Boulevard and Winwood Street for the crash. There, police said it appeared a man on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound while a 2017 Ford F59 FedEx delivery truck was stopped at a stop sign.
Police said the truck entered the intersection into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned ad the rider was thrown off, causing him to his the truck.
The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His death marked the 88th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
