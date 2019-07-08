LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver of a motorcycle involved in an 8-vehicle crash on Saturday night has been identified.
Las Vegas resident Thomas Wallenta, 59, died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the Clark County Coroner's Office said. Wallenta's death was ruled an accident.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. on July 6 to Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
According to police, a female driver of a white Nissan Altima ran a red light while driving north on Decatur as Wallenta was riding westbound.
The Nissan hit the motorcycle and veered off to the southbound lanes of Decatur and hit six stopped vehicles, police said. The female driver ran from the scene before police arrived.
Wallenta was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
“For him to die bleeding out in the street like that, it’s not the way he should have gone,” Wallenta’s stepson Ryan Copely said. Copley said he considers Wallenta his father. He raised him since the age of 5.
“What you did was wrong,” Copley said, regarding the woman in the crash that's still at large. “You took our father away from us and nothing will ever bring him back.”
“My dad was a good guy. He served his country and was a great father to all six of his kids.”
Wallenta worked in surveillance at the Venetian and served 13 years in the Navy.
Police said no other drivers or passengers involved had injuries.
Police are still seeking the driver of the Nissan. Police described the suspect as a black woman wearing a multi-colored dress with her hair in a bun. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.
