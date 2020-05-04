LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Since schools closed, high school seniors missed out on prom and the final quarter with their friends.
Each school had to figure out what to do for graduation. Faith Lutheran High School came up with something outside the box.
Ten weeks ago, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the Pennzoil 400. Joey Logano won it, and was back in victory lane. Fans packed the place. The Speedway is one of 23 tracks in the country to run the top NASCAR Cup Series events.
Since then, the Speedway has been pretty empty.
So at the end of the month, the Speedway is hosting the Faith Lutheran High School 2020 graduation where each graduate's family will stay in the car.
Students will get their diplomas as the cross the figurative and literal finish line on May 22.
