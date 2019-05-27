LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the country honored fallen heroes, valley mother Dawn Covarrubias paid a personal tribute to her late son, Sgt. Brett Lawrence.
“This year we put in a new tree for him,” Covarrubias said. “The headstone was redone and the paint was touched up.”
Covarrubias also added red, white, and blue flower arrangements to her son’s grave site.
Covarrubias allowed FOX5 to join her as she visited him Memorial Dat morning, May 27.
“Your heart is never ready,” Covarrubias said.
The grieving mother tattooed the phrase "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not," on the back of her shoulder.
“You learn to cope, but it doesn’t get easier.”
Sgt. Lawrence was a paratrooper. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and came home in 2007. He went back a second time in 2008 and returned a year later.
Lawrence died at home in May 2010. He was 23-years-old.
It is still difficult for Covarrubias to talk about how her son passed and asked FOX5 not to disclose it.
Although she has healed some since his death nine years ago.
“I used to come [to his grave site] every day,” Covarrubias said. “I didn’t want him to be by himself but as the time passes you realize he is not here. His body is here.”
“He always finds a way to let us know he’s with us.”
