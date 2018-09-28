LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's almost time for a Las Vegas mother-daughter duo to make their debut on a popular baking show competition.

The local pair are starring in Discovery's 'Bake It Like Buddy' series featuring 'Cake Boss' celebrity chef and Las Vegas restaurateur Buddy Valastro. Holly Webster and her daughter, Grace, who attends Palo Verde High School, must dazzle the judges with a unique cake creation.



They are tasked with the ultimate challenge: to bake a 'fantastic food cake,' which is designed to look like an eye-catching food item. Holly and Grace chose to craft a cake in the shape of a magnificent milkshake. Holly and Grace are facing off against a father-daughter team from Rhode Island. The episode airs on the Discovery channel on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.