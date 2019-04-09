LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley woman said her neighbor has been been watching her with a drone for the last week or so.
Alexandra Castillo said she loves to relax by her pool with her kids and three dogs at their home in North Las Vegas near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Commerce Street.
"We usually see it coming up from over on this area over here," said Castillo pointing over her fence.
But lately, she said her peaceful backyard has been filled with buzzing.
"We've had a drone flying over straight across the backyard, down a few houses and back," she said.
Castillo said once it gets to her yard, it hovers right over the pool.
"You can see which way the cameras pointing and it's pointing right over our backyard. Where's our sense of privacy? You know, we finally get a house with a pool and we're kind of just trepidatious about hanging out here, sunbathing, playing in the pool, really anything," she said.
In Nevada, a drone can't be flown lower than 250 feet over private property.
Castillo said the drone flying over her house isn't following that law.
"At the very least, take our net from the pool and be able to just reach up a little bit and snatch it out of the air," Castillo said.
She said the drone is flying about 20 feet over a five-foot brick fence in her backyard.
If someone flies their drone too low, they could get a trespassing ticket. But the law allows the pilot to get a warning first.
The FAA is suppose to enforce the law.
Castillo said she just wants her drone-flying neighbors to follow the law so she can enjoy her backyard again.
"I have children, I have dogs. Probably our biggest fear is that we're just being scoped out," said Castillo.
There are other exceptions to flying a drone lower than 250 feet over private property, such as taking off or landing, or flying for a licensed business.
