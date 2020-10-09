LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 2020 hasn't been an easy year for most people. For Chistian Smith, his wife China-Li and their two kids it's been a nightmare.
"It's hard for me to go from one day having my beautiful loving wife and then the next day knowing that that person is going to be physically changed for the rest of her life," said Christian.
It all started last year with a mole on China-Li's hip.
She always had it, but it became painful and started to bleed so she saw a dermatologist.
"I remember the dermatologist saying oh it's just gotten irritated, it's not that big of a deal. We're just going to cut it off but they had to send it to pathology," said Christian.
About a week later China-Li called Christian at work.
"She was crying and she was hysterical. What I did hear was that they called her and told her she had Melanoma," he said.
She had several procedures including a surgery to remove a large portion of the the skin on her back. After more tests, it was more bad news.
"The cancer had actually spread to her bloodstream so right then and there she was deemed stage 3."
The Melanoma wasn't from sun exposure. Christian said China-Li has a rare gene called the BRAF gene which made her Melanoma very aggressive.
She started immunotherapy and heavy medication.
"She's such a soldier and she was doing really well and then she had some updated scans in December of last year and that's when we got kind of kicked and found out the cancer had spread to her adrenal glands and her lungs," said Christian.
In a last ditch effort, China-Li's doctors switched her medications. She was taking more than eight pills a day. When she went back to the doctors in May, finally good news.
"Technically my wife was cancer free."
As the country shut down to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Smith's started living their lives again.
"I've got two small kids and my wife was very adamant that she wanted to make as many memories as she possibly could. We would go on camping trips every weekend. We would go down to Arizona, we would go down to California, we'd go to Utah," Christian said.
All while China-Li was still very sick from her medication that she continued to take.
The family was on their way out of town Labor Day weekend when China-Li started having a stroke. They found out the cancer spread to her brain. Within a week she had two brain surgeries to remove the tumors that ruptured.
"Unfortunately the damage was already done and she was left with ride-sided paralysis that in all likelihood is going to be permanent and also dealing with significant speech disfunctions," Christian said.
At the same time, seven-year-old Clair and 10-year-old Aiden were just getting used to distance learning, with the help of mom.
"It was fun when she was home, but I'm trying to make the best out of it," Aiden said.
Now as China-Li recovers at Mountain View Hospital, Christian has taken over all roles.
"Our house isn't a home without her. It's almost like part of life has been sucked out of our house," he said.
A house that isn't wheelchair accessible. The smith's are now renovating it.
"We're now having to look at purchasing a handicap accessible van. Because I know my wife she's not going to want to be confined to the house."
Christian said the family has found strength through the help of friends, family and birdhouses.
"Something about birdhouses just kind of spoke to her."
Now she uses the hand-painted gifts from friends to inspire her and brighten up her rehab room.
As she continues to recover, Christian and China-Li have a message for anyone watching: don't wait to check your moles.
"I know this is going to sound cliché, but you know, we certainly adopted kind of this mentality of just taking everything day to day and living for each day," said Christian.
"I love her really much. She's the best mom I could ever have," said Claire.
If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.
