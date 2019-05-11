LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a mother was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 2-year-old girl was drowned in a bathtub on Saturday.
Officers responded to the Sunrise Terrace Apartments at 2855 N. Walnut Road, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 3 p.m., police said.
Metro homicide spokesman Lt. Ray Spencer said prior to police arriving, a woman, only described as white and in her mid-40s, called 9-1-1 to report that her 2-year-old daughter had drowned in the tub.
While on the phone, the dispatcher tried to instruct the woman to take her child out of the tub and perform CPR, but the instructions were ignored, Spencer said.
Police went to the apartment and the mother took nearly two more minutes to answer the door. The arriving officers found the 2-year-old daughter face-up and fully-clothed in the bathtub. The tub was full of water, Spencer said.
The officer attempted CPR and the child was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
After police spoke with the mother again, she was arrested, to be charged with one count of open murder.
Earlier in the day, Spencer said police responded to the same apartment in relation to domestic violence involving the suspect and a man, who was unknown to be her husband or boyfriend.
Spencer said the man was not at the scene of the drowning, and his location at the time of the press briefing was unknown, but he was not being considered a suspect.
“This right here is absolutely absurd -- that I’m here discussing a 2-year-old who was senselessly murdered,” Spencer said.
He urged those in difficult domestic situations to seek help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.