LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to Las Vegas over the holidays? A new study found that Sin City is among the most affordable and most popular destinations for holiday travel.
According to an analysis, based on travel between Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, Las Vegas is the most affordable destination in terms of hotel options. It is also the second-most affordable location in regard to flights.
Las Vegas is also the most popular travel destination based on hotel bookings.
According to the data, Las Vegas, New York and Orlando have been the top three most popular hotel destinations for Christmas and New Year's in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
AAA estimates that more than 109 million Americans will travel over the Christmas and New Year's holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.