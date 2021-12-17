LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Monorail will run for 44 hours straight during the New Year holiday.
It will operate continuously from 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Locals can grab $1 single-ride tickets at every station except the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 with Nevada ID. The monorail will be regularly priced at $5 per ride for tourists.
"Visitors planning to stay through the weekend can save $3 on a 3-day unlimited ride pass by purchasing tickets in advance now through Dec. 30," they said in a news release. More information can be found here.
LVCVA reminded riders of some requirements:
- Face masks are required at all times throughout the system
- Customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible
- Hand sanitizer will be available at every Monorail station
- No strollers, backpacks or glass bottles will be allowed
The Monorail has five stations along the Las Vegas Strip: MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ and SAHARA Las Vegas.
