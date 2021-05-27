LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Monorail resumed operations Thursday morning.
The Monorail runs from the MGM Grand to SAHARA, with seven stops in between.
In addition to regular cleaning and sanitization, face masks will be required at all times, hand sanitizer will be available at every Monorail station and riders are encouraged to maintain social distancing.
Passengers are encouraged to download digital tickets to avoid using vending machines and paper tickets.
Tickets can be bought at: https://tix.lvmonorail.com/purchase
