LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mom's effort to increase lunch times for students in the Clark County School District has garnered thousands of signatures in a petition.
The petition started by mother Lacey Steinmetz struck a chord with a number of CCSD parents after complaints of long cafeteria lines and insufficient times for children to eat their lunch.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had more than 5,800 signatures.
"Currently our children receive only 15/20 minutes for each block!" the petition from the elementary school mother reads.
"The clock is also running for the students that have to stand in line to get hot lunch. This leaves them very little time to actually eat. Sadly, for low income and subsidized lunch children this could literally be the only meal they get for the whole day," Steinmetz wrote in the petition.
According to Nevada Department of Education officials, lunch and break times are determined by each school district.
FOX5 has reached out to CCSD to clarify the lunch times allotted for students in elementary, middle and high school.
CCSD did not comment on parents' concerns regarding allotted lunchtimes, but sent the following statement:
The District’s regulation (R-5157) regarding Student Wellness is based on the Nevada School Wellness Policy created by the Nevada Department of Agriculture. It is intended to promote student participation in healthy eating, physical activity and general wellness. Schools work to balance the required time for meals and physical activity with the required academic minutes to ensure a rich and rigorous education for students.
