LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mom created a shopping website to help military and first responder families share their creations and crafts.
Monica Fullerton created Spousely.com, featuring 400 different creators of goods, crafts and services all from spouses of people in the military or first responders.
"I like to call it 'Etsy' meets Angie's List supporting social good, and supporting our nation's heroes," Fullerton said.
Fullerton came up with the idea after selling and creating t-shirts, and decided to launch a website for like-minded creators to fulfill their passions and create some income.
One in four military spouses is unemployed.
"Military families relocate every two to three years. It's hard to have a traditional career that can move around with us," Fullerton said.
The website and Instagram page features the different creators and their families.
For more information, click here: Spousely.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.