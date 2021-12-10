LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas military family has a special Christmas wish. The family hopes to grow their family by next Christmas via adoption. They are raising money to help make it happen, selling toys custom designed by dad.
“We have always felt like there is another little girl out there that is supposed to be in our family,” said Chantelle Roberts, a stay-at-home mom. Roberts can’t give birth to another child, but is determined to become a new mom once again and add a little girl to their family.
“We started a business to be able to pay for the adoption because it is pretty expensive,” Roberts said.
The adoption process can be several thousands of dollars, according to the Roberts.
“Costs can be anywhere between 20,000 to 40,000 thousand dollars,” said Zach Roberts, a pilot at Creech Air force Base.
Roberts came up with an idea to pay for the adoption using inspiration from his children. He created foam mats with custom designs on the top. The foam puzzle pieces can be moved around to interlock in countless ways.
The family has sold hundreds of sets, but still have a long way to go to raise the adoption money. They hope the adoption can be completed and a little girl in their home by next Christmas.
“All of our boys, we pray for her every night, and we are just hoping that wherever she is that she is safe and taken care of,” Chantelle Roberts said.
The Roberts hope to adopt locally. They are selling their mats at the Downtown Summerlin Famers Market on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The family has a website called littlecarworld.com. Use the promo code: christmas10 to save 10% on an entire order and get free shipping. Orders need to be in by December 15 for a Christmas delivery.
