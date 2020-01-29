LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas middle school student was "accidentally injured" on Wednesday by another student who brought a knife to campus, according to a letter sent by the school's principal.
According to Christina Brockett, Principal of Duane D. Keller Middle School, an arrest was made in connection with the incident.
The below message was sent to parents of students at the school:
"This is Christina Brockett, Principal of Duane D. Keller Middle School.
Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority and I want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
Today, first responders and emergency vehicles were on campus to treat a student who was accidentally injured by a knife that was brought to campus by another student. An arrest was made in connection with the incident.
While we take any weapons on campus very seriously, there were no threats made to the school or any student.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If your child ever faces a situation where he/she is unsure about sharing information with an adult, please encourage him/her to report any issue of concern.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1- 833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
Please know this is a police matter and as a school, we are unable to release additional information. If you have any concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3220.
Thank you."
