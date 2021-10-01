LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Giving the 1 October victims their angel wings. Students from Cadwallader Middle School designed the Angel Wings to honor the victims of 1 October.
The students created 58 pairs of angel wings, each pair of wings was designed specifically for each original victim of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Two other people have since died from their injuries.
Each year, advanced art students are given a photo as well as a brief biography of the victims. The students use their inspiration to design the wings they feel best represent who that person was.
"A speaker came in, Mynda Smith her sister was a victim so she gave us the other side of families dealing with it after so she shared her story and it really inspired the kids to create these wings for each person" Frank Eclarin, an art teacher at Cadwallader Middle School said.
The Angel Wings Project was started by another teacher who survived the shooting, Mrs. Christine Janette.
"I think they got to see the community come together and they realize that they helped families heal after this incident and Mynda Smith always tells us be the light that really inspired them to do good and be the light in a dark situation" Eclarin said.
The event is not only a tribute to those who lost their lives, but a fundraiser to support survivors.
This year, donations will be split between the 55 children left behind scholarship fund as well as the Healing Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.