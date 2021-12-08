LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A middle school student was arrested Wednesday following a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated, according to a letter sent to parents.
Ed Von Tobel Middle School Principal Leonardo Amador said in the afternoon, administrators received a report of a rumored threat to the school. Clark County School District Police determined the threat false, and arrested one student.
"We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our school," Amador wrote." Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes."
He asked parents to have conversations with their children about these matters and reminded families of the SafeVoice reporting system.
A report can be made to SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free app.
Ed Von Tobel Middle School is near Carey Avenue and Pecos Road.
