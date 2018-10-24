HALLOWEEN GENERIC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Halloween may be a week away, but the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is already feeling the spooky spirit. 

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 24, Metro area commands will serve up sweet treats at 'Safe and Sane' events throughout the valley. 

Families and kids of all ages are welcome to enjoy the holiday festivities. 

The following events are open to the public:

October 24

Northeast Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Walnut Recreation Center

3085 N. Walnut

October 25

Convention Center Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

750 Sierra Vista Drive

Enterprise Area Command

Monster Mash: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

6975 W. Windmill Lane

South Central Area Command

Trunk-or Treat, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Cambridge Rec Center

3930 Cambridge Street 

Southeast Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Whitney Park

5712 Missouri Avenue

October 31

Bolden Area Command

Safenight Halloween Carnival

5p.m.-8:30 p.m.

1625 W. Carey Avenue

Northwest Area Command

Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Floyd Lamb State Park

9200 Tule Springs Road

Spring Valley Area Command

Treat Street: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

