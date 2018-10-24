LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Halloween may be a week away, but the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is already feeling the spooky spirit.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 24, Metro area commands will serve up sweet treats at 'Safe and Sane' events throughout the valley.
Families and kids of all ages are welcome to enjoy the holiday festivities.
The following events are open to the public:
October 24
Northeast Area Command
Trunk or Treat: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Walnut Recreation Center
3085 N. Walnut
October 25
Convention Center Area Command
Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
750 Sierra Vista Drive
Enterprise Area Command
Monster Mash: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
6975 W. Windmill Lane
South Central Area Command
Trunk-or Treat, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Cambridge Rec Center
3930 Cambridge Street
Southeast Area Command
Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Whitney Park
5712 Missouri Avenue
October 31
Bolden Area Command
Safenight Halloween Carnival
5p.m.-8:30 p.m.
1625 W. Carey Avenue
Northwest Area Command
Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Floyd Lamb State Park
9200 Tule Springs Road
Spring Valley Area Command
Treat Street: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin
1980 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
