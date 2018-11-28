LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metro Police Department Communications Center experienced a temporary power outage early Wednesday morning.
Metro police said the outage was reported at 4:45 a.m. and lasted approximately 10 minutes.
During this time, 9-1-1 calls were rerouted to Henderson and North Las Vegas communication centers, Metro police said.
No further details were available. Check back for updates.
