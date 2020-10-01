LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police broke ground on a new state-of-the-art training center. In addition to training 80 of Nevada’s first responder agencies, the site will become a training hub for the Western half of the country.
The first phase alone will cost $25 million. It will have two buildings. One of those will be reality-based, meaning police and other first responders can train in life-like scenarios, helping them prepare for the worst.
Being built next to Metro’s shooting range in the far east corner of the valley, crews began sitework and moving dirt to make way for the future project.
The facility will have a realistic convenience store, gas station, school space, apartment, a home and casino floor.
Officers will be put to the test in daytime and nighttime settings. The foundation is even planning for the valley’s growing sports industry with focuses on training for large scale events like football games.
“f you don’t have a realistic environment with realistic events happening around you, your training takes on a gaming mentality versus a realism,” said Officer Andy Locher who is the project manager for the facility.
Sheriff Lombardo said this plan was in the works before 1 October, but that tragedy heightened the need for a center like this.
“That horrific event highlighted the need for coordinated training for all first responders across the state,” said LVMPD Foundation Executive Director Tom Kovach.
The training center is privately funded through donations with about $8M left to go.
“Sometimes the government moves very slowly,” said Sheriff Lombardo. “And I felt that if we had private donations and had control over the construction project we could get it sooner than later. Because the officers need it now.”
If you would like to get involved, visit: https://lvmpdfoundation.org/reality-based-training/
