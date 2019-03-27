LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Steinberg Diagnostic Imagery Center at 2950 Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive, according to police.
A Metro officer was escorting a Clark County Detention Center inmate to a medical facility for a routine procedure just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Nicole Splinter said at a news briefing. As they left the facility, a pickup truck pulled up to "participate in mobile car wash detailing."
The driver and the passenger of the pickup got out, leaving their doors open, Splinter said. At that point, the inmate broke free from the officer and jumped in the truck to escape, backing out onto Maryland Parkway.
The Metro officer feared for citizens as this was a known violent felon, who set to be sentenced today for "a list of violent crimes," Splinter said. The officer fired three rounds, hitting the truck twice and the suspect once, in the shoulder.
The suspect continued northbound on Maryland Parkway, crashing into several vehicles, Splinter said. He began ramming cars at intersection of Maryland and Vegas Valley Drive. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
The officer was in pursuit as they got to downtown Las Vegas, where the suspect ran out of gas, Splinter said. He was taken into custody near Main Street and Carson Avenue.
Splinter said the suspect was in stable condition.
This was the seventh officer-involved shooting for Metro in 2019.
More details were expected later this week.
Really? A violent felon is out in the world with the rest of us for a routine medical procedure, and only one officer is there to keep the thug from doing exactly what he ended up doing? Probably should have shot him before he reached the truck.
