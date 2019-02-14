LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was found guilty Thursday on multiple counts of first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor under 14.
A jury found Brett Theil guilty on 28 counts, according to District Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price.
A grand jury indicted Theil in February 2018 on charges of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a child under the age of 14, sexual assault with a minor under 14 years, sexual assault with a minor under sixteen years, sexual assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
He was taken into custody following a standoff that started Feb. 7, 2018, when officers responded to a report of a suicidal person near Corn Creek Road and U.S. 95. Responding officers confirmed the person was Theil.
According to the indictment, the abuse started when the child was 9 or 10 years old, in 2005 or 2006. Police said the preliminary investigation suggested Theil abused a family member for several years before it was brought to the attention of law enforcement.
Theil is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. April 3.
