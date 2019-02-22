LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested following accusations of lewd conduct.
Sgt. Michael Souder, an 11-year veteran of the force, faces two counts of open or gross lewdness after two women allege he touched them inappropriately at a Christmas party.
The party was held at a home on the evening of Dec. 21 so Souder's squad could present him with a Christmas gift, and so everyone else could have a gift exchange, according to an arrest report.
One woman, who was attending the party with one of the officers, Brian, said as she and Souder were talking in the kitchen, he placed his right hand on her left butt cheek under her skirt, then rubbed further down between her legs and pushed his fingers against her vagina, the arrest report said. Because the woman was wearing multiple layers of clothing, there was no penetration.
When officers asked her why she didn't tell Souder to stop during the incident, she said she had previously been the victim of a date rape and didn't know what to do, the report said. She said she was shocked it was happening and froze because Souder was Brian's supervisor. She said she didn't want to make a big scene or want anyone to know what was happening. She added she didn't want to be touched by Souder and did not invite him to touch her in any way.
During the alleged incident, Brian gestured to her to walk over to him because "she was making a strange face," the report said. When she got to him, she said, Brian asked if Souder was touching her. She told him Souder only touched her back, because she could see Brian was getting upset.
She and Brian left the party in an Uber about 10 minutes later. After they arrived home, she told Brian what had actually happened, the report said.
The two were scared of retaliation from Souder and feared for Brian's career because he was still on probation, so they started making calls to get advice on what to do, the report said. Based on conversations Brian had with other officers, the two were advised to report the incident immediately.
Another woman at the party recalled a moment where she was standing in the kitchen and was grabbed from behind by the hips, according to the report. She said she felt the hands move to the center of her back, then felt her thong get pulled. She abruptly turned around and saw the person was Souder, her sergeant. A fellow squad mate, Victor, immediately stepped in and pulled her away from Souder.
Another woman was attending the party as designated driver, according to the arrest report. She said she had seen Souder, also her sergeant, touch people's backs or arms, calling him a "touchy person" who "invades your space," the report said.
Early in the evening, she witnessed Souder grab the second alleged victim from behind, the report said. She also said the first alleged victim confided in her at the party after the incident where Souder allegedly reached under her skirt. She told investigators she was scared of going back to work, did not want to be around Souder and was scared of the repercussions.
When investigators first contacted Souder and told him he was the subject of a criminal investigation, he thought someone was playing a prank on him, the report said. He then denied having any idea what the investigators were talking about.
After being read his rights, Souder acknowledged he attended the squad Christmas party and said he stayed in the kitchen most of the time, the report said. When asked if he remembered touching anyone from behind, he said he didn't.
Souder said he remembered talking to the first woman. When investigators asked if he felt comfortable enough to touch her, he said he didn't know if she was in some sort of a domestic incident and she was making something up, the report said. He denied touching her inappropriately.
He acknowledged he had been drinking, but added he did drink that much. He also remembered he got sick toward the end of the party, the report said.
When asked why someone would say he groped someone else at the party, Souder told police he couldn't answer and that he had zero recollection of doing that, according to the report. He said maybe if there was a domestic issue between two people they would make this up.
When asked why there would be witnesses, he replied he didn't know, the report said.
Souder told police there had been no issues on the squad that would have made people want to make up something like this.
Another woman who was at the party, was interviewed by police and did not recall any point where others at the party were angry or distraught, the report said. She said she was with Souder the whole night. She said she remembered him speaking with the first woman in the kitchen, but that he was very careful with his drinking because it was a squad party. She said he can hold his alcohol, but was throwing up before they left the party for the night, according to the report. She had been drinking and threw up at the party, as well.
The man who who hosted the party at his home, said he witnessed the alleged thong-pulling incident, according to the report. He said he stepped in and pulled her away from Souder. He said the woman looked at him, in shock, and asked if Souder had really just done that. He recalled Souder had been drinking, but said he wasn't at extreme intoxication at the time of the incident. However, he said, Souder was extremely intoxicated by the end of the night.
Victor said he went upstairs to check on the children, and when he returned, he was told the victim of the first alleged incident had left, the report said. He said he asked a woman at the party and another officer about it, and they said she had left because Souder had groped her and had his hand on her vagina.
Souders is due back in court for a preliminary hearing May 14.
