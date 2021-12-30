LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives for Sen. Harry Reid have announced memorial service details for the former Nevada politician.
The memorial service to honor former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Center for the Preforming Arts in downtown Las Vegas.
Tickets for the service will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office and not through the Smith Center box office.
Those who can not attend the service in person will be able to watch a livestream of event.
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the age of 82 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Reid's family, friends and colleagues are all expected to attend the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.