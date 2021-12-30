Election 2020-Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives for Sen. Harry Reid have announced memorial service details for the former Nevada politician.

The memorial service to honor former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Center for the Preforming Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

Tickets for the service will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office and not through the Smith Center box office.

Those who can not attend the service in person will be able to watch a livestream of event. 

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the age of 82 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Reid's family, friends and colleagues are all expected to attend the service.

