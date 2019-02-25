LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Medicaid provider has been sentenced in a fraud case involving false billing.
Cory Ron Bieniemy, 47, of Las Vegas was given a suspended imposition of sentence of 12 to 48 months in jail and placed on probation for five years, according to a release from Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's office. He was also ordered to pay $55,603 in restitution and perform 150 hours of community service.
People or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from Medicaid and Medicare participation in the future, the release said.
The fraud occurred between January 2015 and October 2016, according to the release. Authorities began investigating the case after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received information Beiniemy, owner of Home Possibilities, LLC, was billing for medical services that had not been provided.
The investigation revealed he had intentionally submitted claims to Medicaid asserting medical services and quantities of services had been provided to Medicaid recipients by his employees. However, many claims were lacked supporting documentation, the release said. In addition, the documentation Bieniemy prepared and used to substantiate the claims was also false.
Services allegedly provided by Bieniemy were never in fact provided, the release said, and the records listed service providers who never provided the alleged services.
