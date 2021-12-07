LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The median home price in Las Vegas rose again in November, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
The price of single-family homes in their system averaged $420,000 through November, up 21.7% from one year ago and up 2.4% from October.
The median price for condos was $240,000, breaking an all-time record.
“We’re probably looking at more modest growth for 2022,” LVR President Aldo Martinez said in a media release. “If our median home prices continue to go up by double digits in 2022, it’ll be the first time we’ve had three straight years of double-digit price growth in more than a decade. The closest we came to that was in 2012 and 2013.”
By the end of November, LVR reported 2,805 single-family homes listed for sale, down 25.3% from the same time last year. The 495 condos and townhomes listed without offers in November represent a 61.6% decrease from one year ago, they said.
Luxury homes continue to out-perform the overall market.
About 30% of all local property sales in November were purchased with cash. The peak for cash buyers was 59.5% in March 2013.
