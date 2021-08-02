LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran airport is advising travelers on Spirit Airlines to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the airline is having flight cancellations nationwide.
According to a tweet from McCarran airport, operational issues are impacting Spirit Airlines nationwide.
"FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED," McCarran advised in the tweet.
🚨NOTICE: Operational issues are impacting @SpiritAirlines flights nationwide. FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED. If you have a scheduled flight today or questions, please contact the airline BEFORE HEADING TO THE AIRPORT. Check https://t.co/UlJ5kBwXnx for updates. pic.twitter.com/64pHFVIZQ4— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) August 2, 2021
The airport advised travelers with scheduled flights today or questions to contact the airline before heading to the airport.
The company provided the following statement to FOX5 Monday morning via email:
We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.
We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.
As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.
