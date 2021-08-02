Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off at Los Angeles international Airport on September 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran airport is advising travelers on Spirit Airlines to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the airline is having flight cancellations nationwide.

According to a tweet from McCarran airport, operational issues are impacting Spirit Airlines nationwide.

"FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED," McCarran advised in the tweet.

The airport advised travelers with scheduled flights today or questions to contact the airline before heading to the airport.

The company provided the following statement to FOX5 Monday morning via email:

We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.

We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.

