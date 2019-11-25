LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Did you fly out of Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport in October? You're not alone.
McCarran reported that it recorded its busiest month in the airport's history in Oct. with 4,609,318 arriving and departing passengers, a 4.2% change over the same time last year. Oct. 2018 welcomed 4,436,756 passengers.
The numbers are in and it's official! We've hit a new record— 4,609,318 passengers in October! 🤩✈️ pic.twitter.com/f9Avvi1THO— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 25, 2019
The impressive passenger count broke McCarran's previous record month, which saw 4,590,539 in May of this year.
The number brings the airport's 2019 year-to-date total to 43,110,179. The amount has already shattered last year's total of 41,665,531 passengers.
